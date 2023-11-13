Presbyterian faces Citadel following Teel’s 22-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose…

Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0)

Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after Samage Teel scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 100-58 win over the Columbia International Rams.

Presbyterian went 5-27 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Blue Hose gave up 69.5 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

Citadel finished 5-14 in SoCon play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 67.4 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.5% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

