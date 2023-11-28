Prairie View A&M visits Tulane after Lane’s 20-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Tulane Green Wave after Charles Lane Jr. scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 76-64 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Green Wave have gone 3-0 in home games. Tulane averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 2-2 away from home. Prairie View A&M scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Tulane scores 86.4 points, 15.7 more per game than the 70.7 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sion James is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 15.4 points and 2.2 steals. Kevin Cross is shooting 57.1% and averaging 19.2 points for Tulane.

Charles Smith IV is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.