Prairie View A&M visits Eastern Kentucky following Walker’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:44 AM

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1)

Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -11; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Leland Walker scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 80-74 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Eastern Kentucky finished 23-14 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Colonels averaged 8.0 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Prairie View A&M is second in the SWAC giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

