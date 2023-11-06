Prairie View A&M earns 89-66 win against Kansas Christian

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Javontae Hopkins scored 18 points as Prairie View A&M beat Kansas Christian 89-66 on Monday…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Javontae Hopkins scored 18 points as Prairie View A&M beat Kansas Christian 89-66 on Monday in a season opener.

Hopkins also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Panthers. Orlando Horton Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds and three steals. Charles Smith IV finished with 14 points.

Oscar Traylor led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Isaac Lane added 16 points and Kaiden Hunter had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Kansas Christian is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

NEXT UP

Prairie View A&M visits Seattle University on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.