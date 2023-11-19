Prairie View A&M defeats UT Martin 78-66 to win the EKU Classic

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Brian Myles had 18 points in Prairie View A&M’s 78-66 win over UT Martin in the…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Brian Myles had 18 points in Prairie View A&M’s 78-66 win over UT Martin in the championship game at the EKU Classic tournament in Richmond, Kentucky on Sunday.

Myles had 14 rebounds for the Panthers (3-2). Charles Smith IV scored 18 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Chris Felix Jr. finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Skyhawks (3-2) were led by Jordan Sears, who recorded 23 points and five assists. Issa Muhammad added 15 points and 13 rebounds for UT Martin. Jacob Crews also recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for Prairie View A&M is a Tuesday matchup with Eastern Kentucky on the road, and UT Martin hosts North Alabama on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.