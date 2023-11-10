Powe, Jordan and Barnum post double-doubles, No. 25 Mississippi State beats Southeastern Louisiana

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Debreasha Powe had 19 points and nine rebounds, JerKaila Jordan added 13 points and No. 25…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Debreasha Powe had 19 points and nine rebounds, JerKaila Jordan added 13 points and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Southeastern Louisiana 67-46 on Friday night.

Mississippi State went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter to break the game open. SE Louisiana went 2 for 11 from the field to begin the second half and got outscored 24-8 in the third quarter.

Jessika Carter scored 12 points for Mississippi State (2-0). Carter, Jordan and Erynn Barnum each recorded a double-double, becoming the first Bulldog trio to record double-doubles in the same game since Dec. 19, 2021.

Kennedy Paul scored 11 points and Hailey Giaratano had 10 points and eight rebounds for SE Louisiana (1-1).

NO. 21 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 67, FLORIDA GULF COAST 51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman JuJu Watkins had 18 points and seven rebounds in her home debut, leading Southern California past Florida Gulf Coast.

Rayah Marshall added 18 points despite four fouls for USC (2-0).

The Trojans trailed 9-0 to start the game before they responded with a 14-2 run to take the lead for good. Marshall had six points and Watkins added four in the spurt that ended the first quarter.

Maddie Antenucci led the Eagles (1-1) with 19 points.

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 81, SOUTH DAKOTA 55

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly matched a career high with 30 points, Emma Ronsiek added 16 points and Creighton (2-0) won its second straight game in the series with South Dakota (1-1) after losing six in a row.

Maly, who also scored 30 points against Providence in January, was subbed out with 3:06 remaining in the fourth. She shot 10 of 19 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Lauren Jensen had 11 points and a team-high six assists. Molly Mogensen (nine rebounds) and Mallory Brake each scored 10 points.

Tori DePerry led South Dakota (1-1) with 13 points. Grace Larkins had nine points and 13 rebounds.

