Post’s double-double rallies Boston College past Harvard 73-64

BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post had 20 points and 19 rebounds to power Boston College to a 73-64 victory over…

BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post had 20 points and 19 rebounds to power Boston College to a 73-64 victory over Harvard on Saturday.

Post sank 8 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer for the unbeaten Eagles (4-0). Eight of Post’s rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor and he blocked five shots at the other end. Claudell Harris made four 3-pointers and scored 19. Jaeden Zackery pitched in with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Chisom Okpara scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first half to help the Crimson (4-1) take a 35-33 lead at intermission. Malik Mack added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Mack capped an 8-0 run to begin the second half with two free throws and a 3-pointer and Harvard led 43-33 with 17:20 left to play.

Harris answered with a 3-pointer, Post followed with a three-point play and Harris added another 3 in a 13-0 run as the Eagles grabbed a 46-43 lead with 14:51 remaining. Mack sank two free throws to pull the Crimson even at 56-all with 8:32 left, but Mason Madsen and Chas Kelley III had back-to-back baskets and the Eagles stayed in front from there.

Boston College has won its first four games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.