Post leads Boston College against Citadel after 31-point showing

Boston College Eagles (1-0) at Citadel Bulldogs (0-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Quinten Post’s 31-point outing in Boston College’s 89-70 win over the Fairfield Stags.

Citadel finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Boston College finished 4-7 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shot 44.3% from the field last season.

