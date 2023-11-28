Portland takes on Portland State following Koroma’s 23-point performance

Portland Pilots (4-2) at Portland State Vikings (5-1) Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under…

Portland Pilots (4-2) at Portland State Vikings (5-1)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Portland State Vikings after Alimamy Koroma scored 23 points in Portland’s 107-84 victory over the Willamette Bearcats.

The Vikings have gone 1-0 in home games. Portland State has a 4-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Pilots are 0-1 on the road. Portland is fifth in the WCC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Robertson averaging 7.7.

Portland State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 19.7 more points per game (83.0) than Portland State gives up (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaelen Allen is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 36.8% for Portland State.

Tyler Harris is averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Pilots. Robertson is averaging 16.5 points for Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.