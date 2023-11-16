Portland State visits Cal Baptist after Daniels’ 25-point performance

Portland State Vikings (3-0) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces…

Portland State Vikings (3-0) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces the Portland State Vikings after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 80-66 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

Cal Baptist went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Lancers averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

Portland State finished 5-9 on the road and 12-19 overall last season. The Vikings averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.