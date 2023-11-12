Portland State knocks off Linfield 70-53

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kaelen Allen’s 18 points helped Portland State defeat Linfield 70-53 on Sunday night. Allen had seven…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kaelen Allen’s 18 points helped Portland State defeat Linfield 70-53 on Sunday night.

Allen had seven rebounds and five steals for the Vikings (3-0). Kendall Munson scored 10 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Hunter Woods had nine points and shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Cade Collins led the way for the Wildcats (0-2) with 16 points. Linfield also got 11 points from Joshua Ryan. Chase Bennett also had six points.

NEXT UP

Portland State visits Cal Baptist in its next matchup on Friday.

___

