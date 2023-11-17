Portland plays Nevada after Robertson’s 24-point outing

Portland Pilots (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Nevada…

Portland Pilots (3-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Nevada Wolf Pack after Tyler Robertson scored 24 points in Portland’s 75-65 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Nevada finished 22-11 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Portland finished 2-10 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Pilots shot 45.6% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

