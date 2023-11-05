Portland hosts Long Beach State to open season

Long Beach State Beach at Portland Pilots Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1; over/under is…

Long Beach State Beach at Portland Pilots

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots open the season at home against the Long Beach State Beach.

Portland finished 10-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Pilots gave up 78.6 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Long Beach State went 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Beach averaged 15.0 assists per game on 28.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

