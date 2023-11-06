Portland hosts Long Beach State to open season

Long Beach State Beach at Portland Pilots Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -2.5; over/under is…

Long Beach State Beach at Portland Pilots

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -2.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots host the Long Beach State Beach for the season opener.

Portland went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Pilots averaged 14.8 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

Long Beach State finished 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Beach shot 45.5% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

