Portland hosts Long Beach State to begin season

Long Beach State Beach at Portland Pilots Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -1; over/under is…

Long Beach State Beach at Portland Pilots

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -1; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots open the season at home against the Long Beach State Beach.

Portland finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Pilots averaged 77.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.6 last season.

Long Beach State finished 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Beach averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 41.5 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

