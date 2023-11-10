Poplar leads No. 13 Miami (FL) against UCF after 21-point showing

UCF Knights (1-0) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -9; over/under…

UCF Knights (1-0) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -9; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Miami (FL) hosts the UCF Knights after Wooga Poplar scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 101-60 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

Miami (FL) finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 29-8 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

UCF went 1-4 in Big 12 games and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Knights gave up 65.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

