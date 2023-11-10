Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Poplar leads No. 13…

Poplar leads No. 13 Miami (FL) against UCF after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UCF Knights (1-0) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -9; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Miami (FL) hosts the UCF Knights after Wooga Poplar scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 101-60 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

Miami (FL) finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 29-8 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

UCF went 1-4 in Big 12 games and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Knights gave up 65.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up