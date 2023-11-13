Poplar leads No. 13 Miami (FL) against Florida International after 23-point showing

Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21.5;…

Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -21.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Miami (FL) plays the Florida International Panthers after Wooga Poplar scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 88-72 win against the UCF Knights.

Miami (FL) finished 29-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hurricanes averaged 14.5 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

Florida International finished 14-18 overall last season while going 3-10 on the road. The Panthers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 7.0 bench points last season.

