Poplar leads No. 13 Miami (FL) against Florida International after 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (0-2) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Miami (FL) hosts the Florida International Panthers after Wooga Poplar scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 88-72 win against the UCF Knights.

Miami (FL) went 29-8 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Hurricanes averaged 14.5 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

Florida International went 14-18 overall last season while going 3-10 on the road. The Panthers averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.

