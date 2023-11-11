Pope leads UCSD against San Diego after 28-point showing

San Diego Toreros (2-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -4; over/under…

San Diego Toreros (2-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the San Diego Toreros after Bryce Pope scored 28 points in UCSD’s 95-87 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

UCSD went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 4-10 at home. The Tritons allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

San Diego finished 3-8 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Toreros averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 17.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

