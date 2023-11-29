Polite scores 18 in George Mason’s 86-68 win against NJIT

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Ronald Polite’s 18 points helped George Mason defeat NJIT 86-68 on Wednesday night. Polite added six…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Ronald Polite’s 18 points helped George Mason defeat NJIT 86-68 on Wednesday night.

Polite added six assists and three steals for the Patriots (6-1). Darius Maddox scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Amari Kelly had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

Elijah Buchanan led the way for the Highlanders (1-5) with 28 points and seven rebounds. Adam Hess added 15 points for NJIT. Tariq Francis also put up 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

