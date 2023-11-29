Live Radio
Polite scores 18 in George Mason’s 86-68 win against NJIT

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 9:28 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Ronald Polite’s 18 points helped George Mason defeat NJIT 86-68 on Wednesday night.

Polite added six assists and three steals for the Patriots (6-1). Darius Maddox scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Amari Kelly had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line.

Elijah Buchanan led the way for the Highlanders (1-5) with 28 points and seven rebounds. Adam Hess added 15 points for NJIT. Tariq Francis also put up 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

