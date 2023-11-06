Poindexter’s 16 lead Illinois State past Lourdes 75-56

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Malachi Poindexter scored 16 points as Illinois State beat Lourdes 75-56 on Monday night in a…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Malachi Poindexter scored 16 points as Illinois State beat Lourdes 75-56 on Monday night in a season opener.

Poindexter also contributed seven rebounds for the Redbirds. Myles Foster added 13 points while going 6 of 13 and 1 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Darius Burford had 12 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Jackie Harris finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Lourdes. Shaunn Monroe added 13 points for Lourdes. In addition, Stephen Coleman Jr. had nine points and nine rebounds.

Illinois State visits Saint Louis in its next matchup on Saturday.

