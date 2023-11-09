Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Pohto’s 16 lead Wichita State past Western Kentucky 71-61

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 10:12 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenny Pohto’s 16 points helped Wichita State defeat Western Kentucky 71-61 on Thursday night.

Pohto also contributed 11 rebounds for the Shockers (2-0). Xavier Bell scored 14 points, going 3 of 8 and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Harlond Beverly shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Don McHenry finished with 12 points and two steals for the Hilltoppers (1-1). Western Kentucky also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Rodney Howard. In addition, Khristian Lander had nine points.

NEXT UP

Wichita State’s next game is Sunday against Friends at home. Western Kentucky visits Murray State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

