Pohto and Wichita State host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (4-2) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts the…

Richmond Spiders (4-2) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts the Richmond Spiders after Kenny Pohto scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 80-67 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Shockers have gone 4-0 at home. Wichita State leads the AAC with 31.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dalen Ridgnal averaging 6.3.

The Spiders have gone 0-1 away from home. Richmond averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Wichita State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond scores 10.5 more points per game (79.2) than Wichita State gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bell is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.1 points for Wichita State.

Jordan King averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Neal Quinn is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two blocks for Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.