Placer scores 21 as South Florida takes down Northern Iowa 74-65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer scored 21 points as South Florida beat Northern Iowa 74-65 on Sunday night.

Placer shot 8 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulls (2-1). Kobe Knox was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Corey Walker Jr. was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Jacob Hutson led the Panthers (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Michael Duax added 11 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa. In addition, Tytan Anderson had 11 points.

