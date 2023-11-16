Live Radio
Pittsburgh takes home win streak into matchup with Jacksonville

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:41 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Jacksonville trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh went 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Jacksonville went 4-11 in ASUN action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 6.4 second-chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

