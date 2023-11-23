Pittsburgh squares off against Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) New York; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers take…

Oregon State Beavers (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1)

New York; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers take on the Oregon State Beavers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Panthers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh leads the ACC with 32.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 5.8.

The Beavers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Oregon State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for Pittsburgh.

Jordan Pope is averaging 19 points for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.8 points for Oregon State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

