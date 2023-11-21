Pittsburgh Panthers take on the Florida Gators

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers will take…

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0)

New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Florida Gators at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Pittsburgh went 24-12 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 5.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Florida finished 16-17 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Gators averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

