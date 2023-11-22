Pittsburgh Panthers face the Florida Gators

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is…

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0)

New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the Florida Gators at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Pittsburgh finished 24-12 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free throw line and 27 from deep.

Florida went 16-17 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Gators allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shot 41.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

