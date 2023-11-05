Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Pittsburgh Panthers begin season…

Pittsburgh Panthers begin season at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -25; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers open the season at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Pittsburgh finished 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

N.C. A&T finished 4-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up