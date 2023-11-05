Pittsburgh Panthers begin season at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -25; over/under is 142…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -25; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers open the season at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Pittsburgh finished 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

N.C. A&T finished 4-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

