Pittsburgh Panthers begin season at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -25; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers open the season at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.
Pittsburgh finished 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.
N.C. A&T finished 4-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
