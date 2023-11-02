Pittsburgh hosts N.C. A&T to start season

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -22.5; over/under is 142.5…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -22.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers host the North Carolina A&T Aggies for the season opener.

Pittsburgh finished 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.4 on free throws and 27 from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T finished 8-11 in CAA games and 4-10 on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 9.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.