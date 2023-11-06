Pittsburgh hosts N.C. A&T for season opener

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -24.5; over/under is 142.5…

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -24.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers start the season at home against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Pittsburgh went 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 14.0 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

N.C. A&T finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Aggies averaged 7.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

