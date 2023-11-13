Pittsburgh hosts FGCU following Hinson’s 26-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9; over/under…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Blake Hinson scored 26 points in Pittsburgh’s 89-60 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Pittsburgh went 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 26.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

FGCU finished 6-9 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

