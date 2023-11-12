Pittsburgh hosts FGCU after Hinson’s 26-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Florida…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Blake Hinson scored 26 points in Pittsburgh’s 89-60 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

Pittsburgh finished 24-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.0% from behind the arc last season.

FGCU went 6-11 in ASUN play and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 12.8 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

