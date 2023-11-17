Pittsburgh faces Jacksonville, seeks 4th straight win

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 140.5…

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh went 24-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 14.4 on free throws and 27 from deep.

Jacksonville finished 13-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Dolphins averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 6.4 second-chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.