Pittsburgh beats Oregon State 76-51 for third place at the NIT Season Tip-Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Austin had 19 points and eight rebounds, Blake Hinson added 17 points and Pittsburgh beat Oregon State 76-51 on Friday for third place at the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Hinson, who entered tied for second in the ACC with 19.6 points per game, has scored 17 or more points and made three or more 3-pointers in each of the past five contests. Hinson was 3 of 11 from distance to extend his streak to 19 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

Ishmael Leggett scored 15 points and Federiko Federiko added 10 for Pittsburgh (5-1). Carlton Carrington, who has been named ACC rookie of the week in each of the first two weeks of the season, had five points, six rebounds and five assists.

Leggett put Pittsburg ahead by double figures, 26-16, for good on a 3-pointer with 8:33 left in the first half. The Panthers had runs of 8-0 and 7-0 in the second half.

Pittsburgh led 39-27 at halftime after holding Oregon State to 8-of-29 shooting, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range. The teams combined to go 21 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Dexter Akanno had 12 points, Jordan Pope added 11 and Tyler Bilodeau scored 10 for Oregon State (3-3).

It marked the second of five consecutive contests against Power Six conference teams for the Panthers. Pittsburgh returns home to host Missouri on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Oregon State plays UC Davis at home on Thursday.

