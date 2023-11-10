Pittsburgh and Binghamton square off for non-conference showdown

Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -17.5; over/under is 144…

Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -17.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Binghamton in out-of-conference play.

Pittsburgh went 24-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Panthers averaged 5.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Binghamton went 9-9 in America East play and 5-11 on the road last season. The Bearcats averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 10.6 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

