Pittsburgh and Binghamton square off for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -17.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Binghamton in out-of-conference play.

Pittsburgh went 24-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Panthers averaged 5.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Binghamton went 9-9 in America East play and 5-11 on the road last season. The Bearcats averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 10.6 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

