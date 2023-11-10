Pigge scores 23, Harvard defeats Rice 89-76

HOUSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge’s 23 points helped Harvard defeat Rice 89-76 on Friday night. Pigge had five rebounds for…

HOUSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge’s 23 points helped Harvard defeat Rice 89-76 on Friday night.

Pigge had five rebounds for the Crimson (2-0). Malik Mack scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 16 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added eight assists and three steals. Chisom Okpara shot 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Mekhi Mason finished with 20 points and five assists for the Owls (1-1). Anthony Selden added 18 points for Rice. Max Fiedler also put up 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

