Pierce scores 26, grabs 15 rebounds to lead Princeton over Hofstra 74-67

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 9:58 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Caden Pierce’s 26 points and 15 rebounds helped Princeton defeat Hofstra 74-67 on Friday night.

Blake Peters scored 15 points for the Tigers (2-0) and Xaivian Lee added 14 points.

Darlinstone Dubar led the way for the Pride (1-1) with 18 points and six rebounds. Tyler Thomas added 13 points for Hofstra. In addition, Jaquan Carlos finished with 11 points and nine assists.

NEXT UP

Princeton’s next game is Wednesday against Duquesne on the road. Hofstra visits George Washington on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

