Pierce scores 20, Princeton defeats Monmouth 82-57

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 4:54 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce scored 20 points as Princeton beat Monmouth 82-57 on Saturday.

Pierce added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (4-0). Matt Allocco scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Xaivian Lee shot 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Hawks (1-2) were led by Xander Rice, who posted 16 points. Cornelius Robinson Jr. added nine points and two steals for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

