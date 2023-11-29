Pierce and Allocco score 22 points apiece as Princeton defeats Bucknell 85-71

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Caden Pierce and Matt Allocco scored 22 points apiece in Princeton’s 85-71 win against Bucknell on…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Caden Pierce and Matt Allocco scored 22 points apiece in Princeton’s 85-71 win against Bucknell on Wednesday night.

Xaivian Lee had 15 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field for the Tigers (7-0)

The Bison (2-7) were led by Jack Forrest, who recorded 21 points and six rebounds. Josh Bascoe added 14 points and six assists for Bucknell. In addition, Noah Williamson finished with 10 points.

