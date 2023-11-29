Phelps leads SMU against Dayton after 21-point game

Dayton Flyers (4-2) at SMU Mustangs (5-2) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1; over/under is 135.5…

Dayton Flyers (4-2) at SMU Mustangs (5-2)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Dayton Flyers after Zhuric Phelps scored 21 points in SMU’s 70-57 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 in home games. SMU ranks third in the AAC in team defense, allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Flyers are 0-1 on the road. Dayton is 1-0 in one-possession games.

SMU is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 6.1 more points per game (69.8) than SMU allows (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Phelps is shooting 36.2% and averaging 15.9 points for SMU.

Koby Brea averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Dayton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

