Phelps and SMU host Dayton

Dayton Flyers (4-2) at SMU Mustangs (5-2)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Dayton Flyers after Zhuric Phelps scored 21 points in SMU’s 70-57 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Mustangs are 4-1 on their home court. SMU is seventh in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 5.3.

The Flyers have gone 0-1 away from home. Dayton has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

SMU is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 6.1 more points per game (69.8) than SMU gives up to opponents (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2% for SMU.

Daron Holmes is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 13 points and 8.5 rebounds for Dayton.

