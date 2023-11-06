Live Radio
Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 11:36 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Zhuric Phelps had 24 points in SMU’s 82-63 win against Southwestern Assemblies on Monday night in a season opener.

Phelps also added five assists for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Tyreek Smith shot 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points while adding 10 rebounds.

The Lions were led by Kylon Owens, who posted 16 points and nine rebounds. CJ Hall added 12 points, four assists and two blocks for Southwestern Assemblies. In addition, CJ Kelley finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

