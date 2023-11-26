Petraitis scores 18, Air Force takes down South Dakota 58-57

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Rytis Petraitis’ 18 points helped Air Force defeat South Dakota 58-57 on Sunday. Petraitis added six…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Rytis Petraitis’ 18 points helped Air Force defeat South Dakota 58-57 on Sunday.

Petraitis added six rebounds and three steals for the Falcons (6-2). Beau Becker added 10 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and they also had eight rebounds. Jeffrey Mills finished 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Paul Bruns finished with 16 points for the Coyotes (4-3). Bostyn Holt added 15 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota. Kaleb Stewart also recorded 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.