Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Peterson scores 15, East…

Peterson scores 15, East Tennessee State wins 73-56 against King (TN)

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 15 points helped East Tennessee State defeat King of Tennessee 73-56 in a season opener on Monday night.

Peterson also had six rebounds and three steals for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah added 14 points while going 5 of 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds and three blocks. Jaden Seymour shot 3 for 11 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Jordan Akal finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Tornados.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up