Peterson leads East Tennessee State against Butler after 31-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (2-0)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Butler Bulldogs after Quimari Peterson’s 31-point outing in East Tennessee State’s 79-76 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

Butler went 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 6.6 second-chance points and 12.3 bench points last season.

East Tennessee State finished 4-9 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Buccaneers averaged 69.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

