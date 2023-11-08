Live Radio
Perkins’ 24 help Pennsylvania knock off Bucknell 80-61

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 9:47 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Perkins scored 24 points as Pennsylvania beat Bucknell 80-61 on Wednesday night.

Perkins also contributed 14 rebounds and five assists for the Quakers (2-0). Clark Slajchert added 11 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Cam Thrower had nine points and shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bison (0-2) were led by Jack Forrest, who posted 11 points. Elvin Edmonds IV added 11 points for Bucknell. Josh Bascoe also had 10 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Pennsylvania plays Friday against Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) on the road. Bucknell visits Niagara on Saturday.

