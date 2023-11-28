Pepperdine Waves face the Idaho State Bengals on 4-game losing streak

Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at Pepperdine Waves (3-5) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -7.5; over/under…

Idaho State Bengals (3-3) at Pepperdine Waves (3-5)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will try to break its four-game slide when the Waves take on Idaho State.

The Waves are 3-1 on their home court. Pepperdine is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bengals are 1-2 on the road. Idaho State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pepperdine averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Houston Mallette averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Michael Ajayi is shooting 48.7% and averaging 17.9 points for Pepperdine.

Brayden Parker is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 9.7 points for Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

