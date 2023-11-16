Pepperdine takes on UNLV after Mallette’s 24-point showing

UNLV Rebels (1-1) at Pepperdine Waves (3-1) Malibu, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the UNLV Rebels…

UNLV Rebels (1-1) at Pepperdine Waves (3-1)

Malibu, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the UNLV Rebels after Houston Mallette scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 88-53 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

Pepperdine finished 9-22 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Waves averaged 5.4 steals, 3.8 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

UNLV finished 8-12 in MWC play and 5-5 on the road last season. The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.