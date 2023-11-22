Pepperdine squares off against Indiana State in Henderson, Nevada

Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) vs. Pepperdine Waves (3-3) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -4; over/under…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) vs. Pepperdine Waves (3-3)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -4; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves square off against the Indiana State Sycamores in Henderson, Nevada.

The Waves have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Pepperdine is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana State went 23-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Sycamores gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.